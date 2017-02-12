Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pakistan retaliates after US…

Pakistan retaliates after US denies politician visa

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 4:52 am < a min read
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The chairman of Pakistan’s senate says the body will not welcome any U.S. delegation, member of Congress or dignitary in Islamabad.

The move comes after the U.S. failed to issue a visa to the senate’s deputy chairman, a member of the right-wing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam political party.

Chairman Raza Rabbani says in a statement that no Pakistani senate delegation will visit the U.S. until an explanation for the delay in issuing a visa to Maulana Ghafoor Haideri is given by U.S. authorities.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

A U.S. embassy spokesman in Islamabad said Sunday they could not comment on visa cases due to privacy laws.

Advertisement

Haideri was to travel Sunday to New York to attend a meeting at the United Nations.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is known for pro-Taliban and anti-U.S. stances.

Topics:
Government News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pakistan retaliates after US…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended