Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezePaid LeaveDoDFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Panama's former vice-president Arias…

Panama’s former vice-president Arias Calderon dies at age 83

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 10:49 am < a min read
Share

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Relatives say former Panamanian Vice-President Ricardo Arias Calderon, who served after President Manuel Noriega was ousted in a military invasion, has died at age 83.

President Juan Carlos Varela said in a statement that Arias Calderon gave voice to thousands during very complicated times for the country. He died Monday night.

Arias Calderon was vice president under President Guillermo Endara after a U.S. invasion pushed military strongman Noriega from office on Dec. 20, 1989.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

The historic leader of the Christian Democratic political movement in Panama, Arias Calderon not been a public figure in recent years as he suffered from Parkinson’s disease.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Panama's former vice-president Arias…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Department of Commerce and Labor created

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor lifts weights during the Ike Strength Fest competition

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended