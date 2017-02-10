Sports Listen

Pardoned Chicago man says he felt abandoned by Pence

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 1:20 pm < a min read
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man who spent more than eight years in prison for a wrongful conviction says he’s angry that his name wasn’t cleared by Vice President Mike Pence during his time as Indiana governor.

Forty-nine-year Keith Cooper said during a news conference Friday in Chicago that he felt abandoned by Pence but was thankful that new Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb granted him a pardon Thursday.

Cooper was convicted for a 1996 robbery in Elkhart, Indiana, during which a teenager was shot. He was released from prison in 2006 after a co-defendant’s conviction was overturned but the felony conviction had remained on his record.

Cooper’s attorney said he believed Pence didn’t act on the pardon request for political reasons.

A Pence spokesman didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Government News
