Partisan struggle with North Carolina governor back in court

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 6:10 am < a min read
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican efforts in the North Carolina legislature to reduce Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s authority in choosing his Cabinet are back in court.

A three-judge panel scheduled arguments Friday on whether to extend their recent temporary block of a law requiring Senate confirmation of Cooper’s Cabinet secretaries.

The GOP-controlled legislature passed the law shortly before Cooper took office, one of several provisions designed to limit Cooper’s powers.

Cooper’s attorneys say confirmation usurps his authority to carry out core executive functions. Republicans respond that the state Constitution gives senators “advice and consent” powers with gubernatorial appointees.

The governor wants the law blocked at least until a hearing scheduled for March.

In another gubernatorial power issue, a state appeals court temporarily reinstated a law Thursday that stripped Cooper of his oversight of elections.

