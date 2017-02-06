Sports Listen

Trending:

Bug BountyHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysWhistleblowersMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pennsylvania Senate resumes push…

Pennsylvania Senate resumes push for 20-week abortion ban

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 2:16 pm < a min read
Share

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation is advancing in Pennsylvania to impose new restrictions on abortions. Backers are resuming a push that stalled last year amid a veto threat from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and opposition by Pennsylvania’s largest doctors’ organization.

The GOP-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee’s party-line vote Monday sent the bill to the full Senate. The bill is ultimately expected to reach Wolf’s desk, but it’s not clear that supporters can override his expected veto.

Last year, a nearly identical version passed the House, 132-65. It never came to a Senate vote.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

The bill would ban elective abortions after 20 weeks from the last menstrual period, compared with 24 weeks in current law. As many as 16 states have such a ban, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Advertisement

Wolf calls the bill radical and unconstitutional.

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pennsylvania Senate resumes push…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1911: Ronald Reagan born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Puppy all-stars and Webb telescope

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended