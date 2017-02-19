Petersburg behind on payments for employee retirement

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State officials say the cash-strapped city of Petersburg is more than $4.5 million behind in payments for its employees’ retirement fund.
Virginia Retirement System Director Patricia S. Bishop recently sent a letter to legislative leaders saying Petersburg owed VRS $4.51 million on Sept. 1, with $3.6 million more than 60 days past due.
Bishop said Petersburg was the only political subdivision to be more than 60 days behind in payments.
January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election predictions.
Petersburg financial troubles have been long-running and the city council recently voted last year to raise a variety of taxes to fill a $12 million budget gap.