Philippine president says he won’t resume talks with rebels

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he is scrapping peace talks with communist rebels and asked several rebel leaders who were freed for the negotiations to return to prison or face arrests abroad.

Duterte said late Saturday that he would ask government negotiators not to participate in talks with the Maoist guerrillas scheduled to resume this month in Norway, repeating that “peace with the communists might not come in this generation.”

Duterte made his remarks a day after he lifted the government’s 6-month-old cease-fire with the rebels and ordered troops to prepare for new fighting after the guerrillas abandoned their own truce and killed six soldiers in fresh violence.

Though his talk was tough, Duterte said he may reconsider his decision if there was a compelling reason, but did not elaborate.