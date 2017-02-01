Sports Listen

Photographer at Khmer Rouge torture center enters politics

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 5:55 am < a min read
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A former Khmer Rouge member who was chief photographer at a prison where about 20,000 people were tortured before being executed says he is forming a political party for Cambodia’s 2018 general election.

Nhem En said Wednesday he is establishing the Khmer Family Party after concluding that leaders of the country’s ruling and opposition parties are not sincerely working for the benefit of the people and nation.

An estimated 1.7 million people died from torture, starvation, exhaustion or lack of medical care during the Khmer Rouge’s rule in 1975-79.

Nhem En was chief photographer at Phnom Penh’s Tuol Sleng prison, where he took haunting portraits of prisoners that are now displayed at the site, which has become a genocide museum.

