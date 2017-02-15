Sports Listen

Pick for Medicare post faces questions on Indiana contracts

By BRIAN SLODYSKO and CARLA K. JOHNSON February 15, 2017 1:27 am < a min read
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — President Donald Trump’s pick to oversee Medicare and Medicaid consulted Vice President Mike Pence on health care issues while he was Indiana’s governor.

It’s a post Seema Verma maintained amid a web of business arrangements — including one that ethics experts say conflicted with her public duties.

Records show Verma and her small Indianapolis-based firm, SVC Inc., have collected more than $6.6 million in consulting fees from the state of Indiana since 2011. At the same time, she also received more than $1 million through a contract with Hewlett Packard, one of Indiana’s largest technology vendors, which held a financial stake in the health care policies Verma helped shape.

Verma has agreed to sell SVC Inc. to a Michigan company within 90 days of her confirmation.

Government News U.S. News
