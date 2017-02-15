Pick for Medicare post faces questions on Indiana contracts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — President Donald Trump’s pick to oversee Medicare and Medicaid consulted Vice President Mike Pence on health care issues while he was Indiana’s governor.
It’s a post Seema Verma maintained amid a web of business arrangements — including one that ethics experts say conflicted with her public duties.
Records show Verma and her small Indianapolis-based firm, SVC Inc., have collected more than $6.6 million in consulting fees from the state of Indiana since 2011. At the same time, she also received more than $1 million through a contract with Hewlett Packard, one of Indiana’s largest technology vendors, which held a financial stake in the health care policies Verma helped shape.
Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.
Verma has agreed to sell SVC Inc. to a Michigan company within 90 days of her confirmation.