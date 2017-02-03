Sports Listen

Pipeline projects in limbo as energy commissioner departs

By MATTHEW DALY February 3, 2017 2:23 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Major natural gas pipeline projects along the East Coast and Midwest face months of uncertainty as the federal agency that oversees the work loses a commissioner and will be unable to decide on projects in the Trump administration.

Democrat Norman Bay is stepping down Friday from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, leaving the five-member panel with just two commissioners, one short of a quorum.

Bay’s departure leaves the commission unable to approve or reject natural gas pipelines or settle proposed mergers, including a $12 billion plan to unite Great Plains and Westar energy companies in the Midwest.

At least a half-dozen major pipeline projects totaling more than $10 billion hang in the balance as FERC seeks a third commissioner to allow the commission to resume normal operations.

