Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Poland's PM Szydlo leaves…

Poland’s PM Szydlo leaves hospital a week after car crash

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 2:41 pm < a min read
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has been released from a hospital in Warsaw where she was treated for a week after suffering minor injuries in a car crash.

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo spoke briefly to reporters as she left the military hospital on Friday evening. She said she still needs a few more days of rest but would be able to attend a weekly government meeting next Tuesday.

Szydlo was injured in the Feb. 10 crash in the southern Polish town of Oswiecim, her hometown. The accident occurred when the driver of her government car swerved to avoid another car and hit a tree. Two security guards were also injured.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

She was flown that evening to Warsaw to receive treatment in the military hospital.

Advertisement

Topics:
Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Poland's PM Szydlo leaves…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended