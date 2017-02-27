Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetNavy SecretaryHiring FreezeSecurity ClearanceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Police charge driver shot…

Police charge driver shot by officer with attempted murder

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 3:10 pm < a min read
Share

CLARKSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland have filed criminal charges against a man who was shot by an officer last week after he drove a car toward the policewoman.

Howard County police say 38-year-old Tremayne Dorsey has been charged with attempted murder, assault and driving with a suspended license.

Police say Dorsey drove his car toward Police Officer First Class Amy Frasier on Feb. 24, at which point she fired one shot, striking Dorsey. Frasier was uninjured.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

Police say during the investigation they found a ski mask in Dorsey’s pocket and a bag they think Dorsey discarded containing gloves, a flashlight and stolen property, including a wallet.

Advertisement

Dorsey will be served the arrest warrant after he’s released from the hospital.

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Police charge driver shot…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1951: States ratify 22nd Amendment

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS secretary visits FDA

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.