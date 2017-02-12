Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Police kill burglary suspect…

Police kill burglary suspect in Louisville, Kentucky

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 1:52 pm < a min read
Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Louisville, Kentucky, say a suspect in a home burglary who confronted officers was fatally shot, while an officer was being treated for injuries after being hit by the suspect.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad tells media outlets that the burglary occurred Saturday night near Churchill Downs.

Conrad says officers responding to the burglary came upon a man on the second floor. The suspect went toward the officers, striking one of them in the chest. Conrad says officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions

The injured officer also had a gunshot wound to a hand. Conrad says the officer was being treated at a hospital and the injuries didn’t appear to be serious.

Advertisement

The names and races of the suspect and the officer weren’t immediately released.

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Police kill burglary suspect…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended