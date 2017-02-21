Sports Listen

Trending:

DUNSDoDFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Police: Pair killed landlord,…

Police: Pair killed landlord, lived with her body 2 weeks

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 8:53 am < a min read
Share

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man and a woman are accused of killing their landlord in Florida and living with the body for two weeks while trying to decide how to dispose of it.

Clearwater police said in a news release that 42-year-old Lawrence Edward Cannon faces a first-degree murder charge after 68-year-old Mary Ring was fatally shot after the Super Bowl on Feb. 5.

Officers went to the home on Monday to conduct a welfare check on Ring.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Authorities have charged 44-year-old Jennifer Elam with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Cannon and Elam were booked into jail Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

It wasn’t clear how long the two had lived in Ring’s house.

Jail records didn’t list attorneys for Cannon and Elam.

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Police: Pair killed landlord,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1885: Washington Monument dedicated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors handle lines during a small boat operation aboard USS Nimitz

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended