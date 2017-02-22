Sports Listen

Pope demands access for food aid to famine-struck S. Sudan

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 6:07 am < a min read
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is demanding concrete action to get food aid to famine victims in South Sudan, saying words aren’t enough to prevent millions from being condemned to death by hunger.

Francis’ appeal Wednesday came a day after South Sudan President Salva Kiir promised “unimpeded access” for all aid organizations to reach the hungry. South Sudan has repeatedly promised such access but with little effect.

Francis said: “At this time it’s more necessary than ever for everyone to not just stop with words, but to take concrete action so that food aid can reach suffering populations.”

The U.N. earlier this week declared a famine in parts of oil-rich Unity state, saying more than 100,000 people are affected and that 1 million more are on the brink of starvation.

Government News
