Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » President Trump to Chris…

President Trump to Chris Christie: Try the meatloaf

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 5:22 pm < a min read
Share

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says President Donald Trump made him order meatloaf when they dined together at the White House this week.

Christie and his wife, Mary Pat, joined Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

The Republican governor said while hosting a New York sports talk radio show Thursday that Trump pointed out the menu and told people to get whatever they want. Then he said him and Christie were going to have the meatloaf.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Trump and Christie discussed the nation’s opioid epidemic during the lunch.

Advertisement

Christie on Wednesday signed a series of bills he requested to address the crisis, including a five-day limit on initial prescriptions for opioids and mandating state-regulated insurance plans cover treatment.

He says he didn’t talk with Trump about any jobs.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » President Trump to Chris…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1878: Silver dollars made legal

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform evening colors aboard USS Carl Vinson

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended