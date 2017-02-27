Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, along with rifts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says nobody knew health care could be so complicated.

Yet the opposite has long been painfully obvious for top congressional Republicans. And they face mounting pressure to pass legislation annulling the health care law even as it becomes less and less clear what to propose instead.

The GOP-controlled Congress is starting its third month of work on dismantling former President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul, one of its marquee priorities. Little progress has been made.

Party leaders still face unresolved problems. These include how their substitute would handle Medicaid, whether millions of voters might lose coverage, if their proposal to give people tax credits would be adequate and how to pay for the costly exercise.