Sports Listen

Trending:

USDADoDFirst 100 DaysAir ForceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Price nears Senate confirmation…

Price nears Senate confirmation as Trump health secretary

By ALAN FRAM February 9, 2017 3:14 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are ready to overpower Democrats and push another of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees through the Senate.

This time it’s the man who will help lead the GOP drive to repeal and replace the health care law.

The Senate voted 51-48 Wednesday to short-circuit Democratic delaying tactics against Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., Trump’s choice for health secretary.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Final approval of Price seemed certain, a vote that would elevate the long-time proponent of dismantling President Barack Obama’s health care law. Price also has pushed for reshaping and curbing Medicare and Medicaid and those are among issues at the forefront of the GOP agenda.

Advertisement

The debate over Price was coming in a week that has so far seen Democrats eager to show liberal constituents they are taking a stand against Trump.

Topics:
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Price nears Senate confirmation…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1918: Army resumes publication of Stars and Stripes

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Frozen US Navy ship pulls into Japan

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended