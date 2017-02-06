Sports Listen

Prosecutors: Bergdahl to get fair trial despite Trump jabs

By JONATHAN DREW February 6, 2017 4:10 pm < a min read
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Military prosecutors are arguing that President Donald Trump’s campaign-trail condemnation of Bowe Bergdahl — the army sergeant charged with desertion while serving in Afghanistan — won’t prevent the soldier from getting a fair trial.

Prosecutors are seeking to rebuff Bergdahl’s assertion that Trump violated his constitutional rights to due process when, as a presidential contender, Trump called Bergdahl a “traitor” and made other disparaging remarks.

Bergdahl is scheduled for a military trial in April on charges that he endangered his fellow soldiers by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

Even though Trump repeatedly suggested that Bergdahl should face stiff punishment, prosecutors said in a filing last week that any reasonable observer would understand that Trump’s comments amounted to campaign rhetoric and were not meant to be taken literally.

Defense Government News U.S. News
