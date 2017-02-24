Sports Listen

Protesters again greet McConnell appearance at home

By master
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 6:39 pm < a min read
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — About 200 protesters have gathered near a Louisville conference center where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans are celebrating last year’s GOP election victories.

Protesters chanted “Ditch Mitch, dump Trump” and “We need a leader, not a creepy tweeter” as Republicans in McConnell’s hometown gathered for a dinner and speeches Friday night.

One protester, Reena Paracha, says McConnell needs to “grow a spine” and stand up to President Donald Trump instead of serving as his “enabler.”

Paracha, a native of Pakistan and a U.S. citizen who lives in Kentucky’s Oldham County, says Trump’s immigration policies are unconstitutional and immoral.

She attended protests at three earlier McConnell events this week and says she never saw him. She says the longtime senator doesn’t “have the guts” to speak to protesters.

