Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Protesters greet DeVos in…

Protesters greet DeVos in her first visit to a public school

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 11:59 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several dozen protesters are gathered outside a public school where Betsy DeVos is paying her first visit as education secretary in a bid to mend fences with educators after a bruising confirmation battle.

DeVos visited Jefferson Middle School in southwest DC early Friday. About 50 protesters gathered outside the school, holding signs and shouting “We fight back!”

DeVos has previously worked to promote charter schools and school voucher programs, which her critics say would hurt public schools. She was confirmed for the job by the Senate on Tuesday by the narrowest possible margins, after two Republicans opposed her.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

Journalists were prevented from entering the school to cover the event.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Protesters greet DeVos in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended