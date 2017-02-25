Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Protesters mark Philippine revolt…

Protesters mark Philippine revolt by condemning killings

By master
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 6:04 am < a min read
Share

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Hundreds of left-wing and pro-democracy activists have marked the anniversary of the 1986 revolt that ousted Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos to warn about the current president’s dictatorial tendencies and condemn his decision to allow Marcos to be buried at a heroes’ cemetery.

More than 1,000 activists from different groups converged Saturday at the “people power” democracy shrine along the highway in Manila where millions of Filipinos massed up 31 years ago in a largely peaceful uprising to oust Marcos. His ouster ended a presidency marked by massive corruption and human rights violations.

The government commemoration of the revolt Friday was austere compared to past years and was not attended by President Rodrigo Duterte, who allowed Marcos to be buried in a heroes’ cemetery in November, sparking an outcry.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions
Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Protesters mark Philippine revolt…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.