Protesters mark Philippine revolt by condemning killings

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Hundreds of left-wing and pro-democracy activists have marked the anniversary of the 1986 revolt that ousted Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos to warn about the current president’s dictatorial tendencies and condemn his decision to allow Marcos to be buried at a heroes’ cemetery.

More than 1,000 activists from different groups converged Saturday at the “people power” democracy shrine along the highway in Manila where millions of Filipinos massed up 31 years ago in a largely peaceful uprising to oust Marcos. His ouster ended a presidency marked by massive corruption and human rights violations.

The government commemoration of the revolt Friday was austere compared to past years and was not attended by President Rodrigo Duterte, who allowed Marcos to be buried in a heroes’ cemetery in November, sparking an outcry.