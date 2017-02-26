Sports Listen

Protesters try to stop backers of French far-right candidate

February 26, 2017
PARIS (AP) — Demonstrators in western France have tried to block buses carrying supporters of far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen to a campaign rally.

The incident Sunday in the city of Nantes came after 11 police officers were injured Saturday in skirmishes with activists opposed to Le Pen’s appearance there. No injuries were reported from Sunday’s bus protest.

Sebastien Chenu of Le Pen’s National Front party said on BFM television that the protesters were “trying to stop us from delivering our message. We will not back down.”

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Critics allege that Le Pen’s anti-immigration, anti-establishment campaign is a cover for a racist, anti-democratic worldview.

Recent polls suggest she could win the first round of the April-May election, but predict she would lose the ensuing runoff vote.

