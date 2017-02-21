Sports Listen

Questions immigrants must answer to become citizens

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 3:00 pm < a min read
Immigrants who want to become citizens must go through a long list of requirements, including passing a 10-question civics test.

Here are some sample questions:

1. What do we call the first 10 amendments to the Constitution? Answer: Bill of Rights.

2. How many amendments does the Constitution have? Answer: 27.

3. What is the name of the current president of the United States? Answer: Donald Trump.

4. If both the president and vice president can no longer serve, who becomes president? Answer: Speaker of the House.

5. How many justices serve on the Supreme Court? Answer: nine.

6. What is one power of the federal government under the Constitution? Answers: Print money; declare war; create an army; make treaties.

7. When was the Constitution written? Answer: 1787.

8. Who was the first president? Answer: George Washington.

9. Name one of the two longest rivers in the U.S.? Answer: Mississippi or Missouri.

10. Who did the United States fight in World War II? Answer: Germany, Japan and Italy.

