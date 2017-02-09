Rebels stage new attacks, condemn Duterte for ending talks

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines (AP) — Communist guerrillas have abducted three villagers, including a policeman, and burned construction equipment in new attacks in the Philippines and condemned President Rodrigo Duterte as a “double-speaking thug” for terminating peace talks.

Army officials said troops were pursuing the attackers, about 60 suspected New People’s Army rebels who seized the three people and burned construction equipment Thursday in Talakag town in southern Bukidnon province.

Police say the rebels also burned two trucks transporting copper ore in the northern mountain town of Itogon but didn’t harm the drivers.

Duterte lifted the government’s ceasefire and discarded talks with the rebels last week after the guerrillas abandoned their own truce and killed six soldiers and kidnapped two others in new flare-ups in the 48-year insurgency.