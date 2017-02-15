Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezePaid LeaveDoDFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Religious freedom could top…

Religious freedom could top Sessions civil rights priorities

By SADIE GURMAN February 15, 2017 3:41 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some conservative Christians expect the Justice Department under new Attorney General Jeff Sessions will reposition itself as a champion of religious freedom.

It would be a welcome change for religious conservatives who say their concerns were marginalized under the Obama administration in favor of First Amendment and LGBT issues.

As a former Republican senator, Sessions argued that the separation of church and state is unconstitutional and that religious expression is paramount.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

With that in mind, experts say the Justice Department could insert itself into more religious-related cases. An example is the high-school football coach fired for praying on the field after games.

Advertisement

Sessions could bring changes throughout the Justice Department. But the civil rights division is traditionally subject to the most radical shifts when new administrations take over.

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Religious freedom could top…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Department of Commerce and Labor created

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard rescues stranded ship

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended