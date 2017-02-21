Sports Listen

Trending:

DUNSDoDFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Rep. Brat faces angry…

Rep. Brat faces angry constituents, supporters at town hall

By ALAN SUDERMAN February 21, 2017 8:49 pm < a min read
Share

BLACKSTONE, Va. (AP) — GOP U.S. Rep. David Brat, who rode the tea party wave to a historic political upset nearly three years ago, was confronted Monday by protesters upset with the Trump administration as he held a town hall in his district.

Protestors and supporters crowded a restaurant conference room in Blackstone where Brat took questions for about hour. Some demonstrated outside the restaurant.

Brat is one of several members of Congress facing constituents who are upset with President Donald Trump’s first month in office and also policy changes Republicans have vowed to make. Brat was loudly booed several times when he defended the GOP’s plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Brat, a former economics professor, said he enjoyed the give and take with the feisty crowd.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Rep. Brat faces angry…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1885: Washington Monument dedicated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard crew offloads seized cocaine

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6604 0.0195 0.61%
L 2020 25.0734 0.0474 1.04%
L 2030 27.7865 0.0769 1.48%
L 2040 29.8460 0.0958 1.70%
L 2050 17.0787 0.0619 1.91%
G Fund 15.2384 0.0040 0.20%
F Fund 17.5344 -0.0018 0.23%
C Fund 32.7117 0.1964 1.90%
S Fund 43.4356 0.3155 2.16%
I Fund 25.6606 -0.0109 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.