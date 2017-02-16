Sports Listen

Government News

Government News

Republican gubernatorial hopefuls gear up for first debate

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 5:04 am < a min read
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans looking to be the state’s next governor are gearing up for their first debate.

Gubernatorial candidates and other statewide candidates are scheduled to appear Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville at the Paramount Theater.

The hotly contested gubernatorial contest has four candidates. They include former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie and Corey Stewart, a one-time Virginia campaign chairman of President Donald Trump.

Virginia’s 2017 gubernatorial race is gaining increasing national attention, as both Trump fans and critics want to use the contest as a referendum on the president’s first year in office.

The GOP primary is in June.

Government News
Government News
