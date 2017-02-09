Republican US Rep. Amash’s town hall gets contentious

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Hundreds of people packed a Grand Rapids school auditorium for the chance to pose, and in many cases shout, questions to Republican U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (uh-MOSH’) of Michigan.

The meeting Thursday evening lasted well past its scheduled one-hour duration as the fourth-term congressman fielded 20-plus queries from the crowd.

Perhaps the most contentions moments were questions about the future of the Affordable Care Act. Ada resident Paul Bonis raised the subject, and Amash’s response that the federal law has “hurt a lot of people” was met with boos.

Bonis says he appreciates the congressman’s willingness to meet with constituents, but the atmosphere troubled him. The 61-year-old retiree says he “heard a lot of people yelling and shouting and shouting over each other.” He says nothing “gets accomplished that way.”