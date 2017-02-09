Sports Listen

Trending:

Education Dept.WorkforceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Republicans set to pick…

Republicans set to pick nominee for Pompeo’s US House seat

By ROXANA HEGEMAN February 9, 2017 1:44 pm < a min read
Share

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans pick their nominee Thursday for the south central Kansas congressional seat formerly held by CIA Director Mike Pompeo to represent a district the GOP has held for more than two decades.

GOP leaders are not taking the seat for granted amid the unpredictability of special elections and political unrest since the election of President Donald Trump.

The April 11 vote will be the nation’s first congressional election since Trump’s win. Democrats are hoping to channel voter discontent into an upset in the heavily Republican district.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions

Republicans have held the seat since Todd Tiahrt unseated veteran Democratic Rep. Dan Glickman in 1994. Pompeo won the state’s 4th District seat in 2010, when Tiahrt gave it up to run unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate.

Advertisement

Seven Republicans are seeking the nomination.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Republicans set to pick…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1950: Sen. McCarthy claims State Dept full of Communists

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP seizes marijuana at New Mexico border

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended