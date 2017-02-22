Republicans who won after rowdy town halls now avoiding them

DENVER (AP) — Republicans who benefited from rowdy town halls six years ago and harnessed discontent with Democrats to win seats in Congress are learning a hard lesson this week as they return home. The left is happy to return the favor.

From Maine to Montana, Democrats and their allies are spending the congressional recess protesting elected Republican politicians. For the most part, they are trying to avoid the events that often turn into shouting matches.

Just like the tea party sympathizers who vented against Democrats in 2010, the protesters are taking out their ire on Republicans and their links to President Donald Trump.

In Denver, activists this week targeted Republican Sen. Cory Gardner.

Advertisement

They beamed a picture of him fashioned into a “Wanted” poster to a wall of the Denver Art Museum.