Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Revised Trump immigration order…

Revised Trump immigration order delayed until next week

By JULIE PACE February 22, 2017 5:43 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is pushing back the release of President Donald Trump’s revamped refugee and immigration executive order until next week.

Trump had said his administration would unveil the new order this week, but a White House official says that has been delayed.

Trump’s original order temporarily banning all entry into the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority nations and pausing the entire U.S. refugee program was blocked in the courts. The directive sparked confusion at airports and protests across the country.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

The White House said it would rewrite the order to try to address some of the legal issues that arose in the legal proceedings.

Advertisement

The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the internal process and insisted on anonymity.

Topics:
Government News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Revised Trump immigration order…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1732: George Washington born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Video: Pruitt addresses EPA employees for first time

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6604 0.0195 0.61%
L 2020 25.0734 0.0474 1.04%
L 2030 27.7865 0.0769 1.48%
L 2040 29.8460 0.0958 1.70%
L 2050 17.0787 0.0619 1.91%
G Fund 15.2384 0.0040 0.20%
F Fund 17.5344 -0.0018 0.23%
C Fund 32.7117 0.1964 1.90%
S Fund 43.4356 0.3155 2.16%
I Fund 25.6606 -0.0109 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.