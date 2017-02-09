Sports Listen

Trending:

USDADoDFirst 100 DaysAir ForceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Rolling Stone defamation case…

Rolling Stone defamation case over rape story back in court

By master February 9, 2017 9:13 am < a min read
Share

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Attorneys for Rolling Stone magazine are heading back to federal court to try to overturn a jury’s defamation verdict over its botched story “A Rape on Campus.”

A judge is holding a hearing in Roanoke, Virginia, on Thursday to consider Rolling Stone’s request to throw out the jury’s November verdict. The jury awarded University of Virginia administrator Nicole Eramo $3 million after finding Rolling Stone and a reporter defamed her.

The 2014 story told the account of a woman identified only as “Jackie,” who said she was gang raped at the school. A police investigation found no evidence to back up Jackie’s claims.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

The magazine argues, among other things, there’s no evidence reporter Sabrina Rubin Erdely acted with actual malice. Eramo’s attorneys are urging the judge to keep the verdict.

Advertisement

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the hearing is in Roanoke, not Charlottesville.

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Rolling Stone defamation case…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1950: Sen. McCarthy claims State Dept full of Communists

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP seizes marijuana at New Mexico border

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended