Romania gov’t criticized for weakening graft fight

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s government has decriminalized official misconduct, defying mass protests and warnings from prosecutors and the president that the move will reverse the country’s anti-corruption fight.

At 3 a.m. Wednesday, an emergency ordinance decriminalizing abuse in office was published in the official government monitor, and will soon automatically become a law.

The development alarmed critics with its content, the hour and the speed with which the center-left government, less than one month in office, passed a proposal that will benefit government allies and Romanian officials facing corruption charges.

“It shows that the government is willing to use backdoor methods with no scrutiny or checks and balances in order to protect and promote itself,” said Dan Brett, an associate professor at the Open University who comments on Romania.