Romania leader charged with false statements can go to trial

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 11:58 am < a min read
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A top Romanian court said Friday the Senate speaker, accused of making false statements to protect people in a property case, can stand trial.

The High Court of Cassation and Justice rejected an appeal filed by Calin Popescu Tariceanu, who argued there were insufficient grounds for his trial. No date was set for the trial to begin.

Last year, prosecutors charged Tariceanu with making false statements under oath and hampering the investigation into a suspected fraudulent land restitution case. He had denied knowledge of connections between a Romanian prince and a politically connected businessman and others.

Romania has seen massive protests this month against a government decree that would have diluted the anti-corruption fight that has targeted top officials.

The justice minister resigned Thursday over the unrest, but more protests are forecast for the weekend with demonstrators demanding the resignation of the whole government.

The government dropped the decree and will now craft a draft law to be approved by Parliament.

Tariceanu is a strong critic of the anti-corruption prosecutors’ agency, which he accuses of overstepping its authority.

