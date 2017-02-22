Sports Listen

Russian military continues massive upgrade

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 5:52 am < a min read
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s defense minister says the military received an array of new weapons last year, including 41 intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Sergei Shoigu told lawmakers Wednesday that the sweeping military modernization program will continue at a high pace this year. Amid tensions with the West, the Kremlin has continued to spend big on new weapons despite Russia’s economic downturn.

Shoigu said the military will complete the formation of three new divisions in the nation’s west and southwest, and also deploy a new division on the Pacific Islands, which have been claimed by Japan.

He said Russia has now deployed new long-range early warning radars to survey the airspace along the entire length of its borders.

Shoigu also said the military needs to recruit 1,300 more pilots.

