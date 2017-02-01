Sen. Schumer battered by both the right and left in new role

NEW YORK (AP) — He has emerged as the leader of the anti-Trump resistance on Capitol Hill, but to many of his liberal constituents, that’s not enough. They want Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York to take a hard line against nearly everything President Donald Trump stands for.

On Tuesday night, thousands of frustrated liberals chanted, “Filibuster everything!” and waved signs that read “Grow a spine, Chuck” during a protest outside Schumer’s Brooklyn apartment building.

At the same time, Schumer — the Senate minority leader — is facing intensifying pressure from the Trump administration for holding up some of the president’s Cabinet picks and has been mocked and insulted by Trump.