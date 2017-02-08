Sports Listen

Sen. Sessions on track for confirmations as attorney general

By ANDREW TAYLOR February 8, 2017 3:51 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is working round-the-clock toward confirming President Donald Trump’s close ally, Sen. Jeff Sessions, to become the nation’s top law enforcement officer as attorney general.

The Alabama Republican appears headed toward confirmation on Wednesday evening by a nearly party-line vote. Democrats harshly criticized Sessions for being too close to Trump, too harsh on immigrants, and too weak on civil rights.

Republicans say Sessions has demonstrated over a long career in public service — and two decades in the Senate — that he possesses integrity, honesty, and is committed to fairness and justice and the rule of law.

Sessions enjoys unanimous backing from fellow Republicans and cleared a procedural vote Tuesday afternoon by a 52-47 margin, with West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin crossing over to back him.

Government News
