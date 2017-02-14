Sports Listen

Senate seeks to roll back Obama-era rule on guns

By KEVIN FREKING February 14, 2017 12:35 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led Senate is moving to block an Obama-era regulation that would prevent an estimated 75,000 people with mental disorders from being able to purchase a firearm.

The Obama administration sought to include in the federal background check system the names of Social Security beneficiaries with mental disabilities who need a third party to manage their benefits.

The House has passed the resolution blocking the rule. Senate approval would send the measure to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it.

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, says the regulation unfairly stigmatizes the disabled and infringes on their constitutional right to bear arms.

Democratic lawmakers counter that anyone who thinks they’re treated unfairly can appeal, and are likely to win if they’re not a danger to themselves or others.

