Seoul court begins to deliberate Samsung chief’s arrest

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 9:33 pm < a min read
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has begun deliberating on whether to issue an arrest warrant for a Samsung heir accused of offering bribes to the country’s president and her close friend.

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong walked into the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday without speaking.

Prosecutors are seeking permission for the second time to arrest the 48-year-old billionaire heir to Samsung. They accuse him of giving bribes worth $36 million to President Park Geun-hye and her long-time friend in order to win government favors for a smooth company leadership transition.

Prosecutors are also investigating Lee on allegations of embezzlement, hiding assets overseas and perjury.

The court rejected their first attempt to arrest Lee last month, citing a lack of evidence to justify his arrest.

