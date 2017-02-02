Sports Listen

Seoul says North Korea has fired its security chief

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 9:20 pm < a min read
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea fired its state security minister last month, presumably over corruption, abuse of power and torture committed by his agency.

Unification Ministry spokesman Jeong Joon Hee said Friday that the sacking of Kim Won Hong, who had been seen as close to leader Kim Jong Un, might cause instability in the country’s leadership by causing more fear into the ruling elite.

Jeong says there’s a possibility that Kim Won Hong will face stronger punishment as the investigation into his actions is ongoing.

Since taking power in late 2011, Kim Jong Un has executed or purged a slew of high-level government officials in what the South Korean government has described as a “reign of terror.”

