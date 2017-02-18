Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Serbia FM Dacic sees…

Serbia FM Dacic sees danger in Bosnia’s UN suit revival

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 6:52 am < a min read
Share

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s foreign minister says neighboring Bosnia’s bid to revive a genocide suit against Serbia before the United Nations’ top court is “very dangerous.”

Ivica Dacic told Serbia’s state TV early Saturday that Sarajevo’s move could jeopardize both regional stability and bilateral ties between Serbia and Bosnia.

Bakir Izetbegovic, Muslim Bosniak member of the county’s tripartite presidency, announced Friday that Bosnia will ask the U.N. Court of Justice to reconsider its 2007 ruling that cleared Serbia of genocide during Bosnia’s 1992-95 war.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

The Netherlands-based court ruled that the 1995 massacre in the Bosnian town of Srebrenica of 8,000 Muslims by Bosnian Serbs was genocide. It found Belgrade guilty of failing to prevent the slaughter, but not guilty of genocide.

Advertisement

The Srebrenica massacre was Europe’s worst mass killing since World War II.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Serbia FM Dacic sees…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended