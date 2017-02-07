Sports Listen

Sheriff warns public to be on lookout for suspected killers

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 6:57 am < a min read
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Panhandle sheriff’s office has doubled the number of deputies on patrol as a multistate search enters its second week for a man suspected in the deaths of three women and the attempted death of a fourth.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chip Simmons warned the public to be on the lookout for 44-year-old William “Billy” Boyette and 37-year-old Mary Rice. He says the two are suspected of shooting a young mother during a home invasion near Pensacola on Monday, and taking her car.

Authorities say Boyette and Rice are also suspected in the deaths of two women in nearby Milton Jan. 31 and the Friday death of a woman in Lillian, Alabama.

Agencies in Florida and Alabama are working together on the search for the suspects.

