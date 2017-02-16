Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » SKorean court refuses to…

SKorean court refuses to allow search of presidential palace

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 3:40 am < a min read
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has denied a bid by prosecutors to force aides of impeached President Park Geun-hye to comply with a search on the presidential compound.

The decision by the Seoul Administrative Court on Thursday was an apparent setback for the special prosecution team that must conclude its inquiry into Park’s corruption allegations by the end of the month.

The prosecutors filed the lawsuit last week after Park’s aides blocked them from searching the presidential Blue House although they had a search warrant.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

The court said the matter cannot be determined through an administrative lawsuit because Park’s aides blocked the search based on criminal litigation laws that allow sites containing state secrets to do so.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » SKorean court refuses to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard assists tornado cleanup

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended