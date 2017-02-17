Sports Listen

Slovak PM Robert Fico survives no confidence vote

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 6:03 am < a min read
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has survived a parliamentary no-confidence vote requested by the opposition over high energy prices.

Following a heated discussion, 60 lawmakers voted to oust Fico early on Friday, while 70 were against. The result was expected because the coalition government led by Fico’s leftist Smer-Social Democracy holds a parliamentary majority.

Fico came under fire after new rules for calculating energy prices set by a state regulatory body resulted in higher prices of electricity and natural gas for consumers this year.

It was embarrassing for Fico, a populist leader who believes in a strong state role in the economy and promised to keep energy prices stable.

The new rules have already been canceled and the head of the regulatory office has resigned.

