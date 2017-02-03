Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » South Korea's Samsung mulls…

South Korea’s Samsung mulls building US appliance factory

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 1:48 am < a min read
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Samsung Electronics says it’s considering building a factory to make household appliances in the United States amid industry concerns about potential protectionist trade policies under the administration of President Donald Trump.

A spokeswoman for Samsung said Friday that the plans were “purely in the evaluation stage” and no decisions have been made. She didn’t want to be named, citing office rules.

Samsung also said in an emailed statement on Friday that it continues to assess “new investment needs in the United States.”

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Most Samsung televisions, refrigerators and other household appliances sold in the United States are made in Mexico.

Advertisement

The spokeswoman refused to say whether Samsung was worried about the possibility of the United States moving to impose tariffs on products imported from Mexico.

Topics:
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » South Korea's Samsung mulls…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1848: Treaty extends US borders to Pacific Ocean

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

A Sailor practices proper freefall technique during military freefall training.

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended