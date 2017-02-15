Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezePaid LeaveDoDFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » State revenues surge, but…

State revenues surge, but not in time to aid budget

By master February 15, 2017 5:03 am < a min read
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia tax revenues surged last month, but Gov. Terry McAuliffe cautioned against assuming that the state’s recent revenue swoon is over.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2kRupCg ) reports McAuliffe announced Monday that revenues rose 7.4 percent in January over the previous January. He also says collections for the first seven months of the fiscal year are up 4.6 percent and ahead of the annual forecast revised in the face of last year’s shortfall.

Despite the good news, officials say the improved outlook will not result in increased budget spending.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions

Last year, budget officials were caught off guard when payroll withholding grew more slowly than expected, primarily because lower-paying jobs replaced high-wage jobs that were lost in northern Virginia and other parts of the state especially vulnerable to cuts in federal spending.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.timesdispatch.com

Topics:
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » State revenues surge, but…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard rescues stranded ship

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended