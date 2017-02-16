Supporters of paid sick leave to hold prayer for the sick

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Supporters of requiring paid sick leave in Maryland will be praying for the sick.

They are hosting a day of prayer in Annapolis on Thursday afternoon in front of the Maryland State House.

They will be highlighting how nearly 300 faith leaders have signed a clergy letter in support of the Health Working Families Act.

Last year, the House of Delegates passed a measure to require paid sick leave, but the bill died in the state Senate. Lawmakers are trying again.

Gov. Larry Hogan also has proposed a bill.