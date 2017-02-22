Supreme Court orders new hearing for black Texas inmate

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
|Feb 21, 2017
|L Income
|18.6604
|0.0195
|0.61%
|L 2020
|25.0734
|0.0474
|1.04%
|L 2030
|27.7865
|0.0769
|1.48%
|L 2040
|29.8460
|0.0958
|1.70%
|L 2050
|17.0787
|0.0619
|1.91%
|G Fund
|15.2384
|0.0040
|0.20%
|F Fund
|17.5344
|-0.0018
|0.23%
|C Fund
|32.7117
|0.1964
|1.90%
|S Fund
|43.4356
|0.3155
|2.16%
|I Fund
|25.6606
|-0.0109
|2.89%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.