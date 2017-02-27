Sports Listen

Supreme Court to hear appeal from Georgia death row inmate

By master
February 27, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear an appeal from a Georgia death row inmate who says lower courts failed to look at lengthy, detailed rulings in his case when turning away a challenge to his sentence.

The justices agreed Monday to take up the appeal from Marion Wilson, who was convicted for his role in killing a state prison guard in 1996.

A state court judge had issued a comprehensive opinion after rejecting Wilson’s challenge to his sentence. The Georgia Supreme Court issued only a short, summary opinion upholding the sentence.

Wilson then sought to overturn his sentence in federal court. The federal appeals court in Atlanta ruled 6-5 that it only had to look at the latest summary denial and did not have to review opinions from lower courts.

